Young girl falls from bike, run over by truck in Kalamna, Nagpur

Nagpur: A young girl was killed when she accidentally fell off a moving motorcycle and came under the wheels of a truck that was following it. The accident occurred on Sunday morning near Kalamna T-Point, under the jurisdiction of New Kamptee Police Station.

According to police, the complainant Sagar Durga Prasad Tembhare (19), a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Hingna Road, Nagpur, was travelling with his aunt Jagruti Hukumchand Thakre (20), a resident of Katangi Sawangi, District Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh). They were riding on a Splendor motorcycle (MH-49/AD-4623) and were on their way from Hingna to Kanhan.

Around 8 am, when they reached in front of the Hockey Building, near Kalamna T-Point, Jagruti accidentally fell off the motorcycle and she came under the wheels of a truck (MH-46/F0112). She sustained serious injuries to her left arm and was immediately rushed to Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared her dead during treatment.

New Kamptee police have registered a case and started investigations.