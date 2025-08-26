Kale Memorial Badminton Tournament from Aug 28 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Yonex-Sunrise Amol Kale Memorial Yash Open Nagpur District Badminton Tournament will be held at Subhedar Badminton Hall, RTMNU Sports Complex, Ravi Nagar, Nagpur, from August 28-31.

The four-day event, that will see Nagpur district registered players fight in as many as seven categories for the top prize, is being organised by Yash Audio Visuals, under the auspices of the Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) and with the sanction of the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA).

“The tournament will feature categories from Under-9 to seniors and veterans (35+ years) with both singles and doubles events. Attractive prize money will be awarded with the total purse being over rupees two lakh. Matches will be conducted as per BAI, MBA, and NDBA regulations. About two hundred players have confirmed their participation and we are expecting about a hundred more with Tuesday being the last date of entry,” informed Mangesh Kashikar, Sr Vice-President, MBA and Secretary, NDBA during a press conference on Monday.

“The event is being hosted as a tribute to Nagpur’s late Amol Kale (1976–2024), an inspiring leader, entrepreneur, and visionary cricket administrator, who served as President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (2022–2024) and made immense contributions to sports and community development. We are expecting Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis to grace the inauguration function,” added Yashwant Kerhalkar, MD, Yash Audio Visuals.

“During the course of the tournament, we will be felicitating ace young city shuttlers Malvika Bansod, Ritika Thaker and Rohan Gurbani for their performances at top level,” said Sourabh Kerhalkar, Director, Yash Audio-Visuals, also the first boy from Nagpur to break into the Indian squad. Anant Apte, Secretary, Tournament & Events, NDBA was also present during the presser.

Players can register online through www.ndba.co.in by August 26. More information can be had from Sourabh, Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo, Apte, Aditya Galande or Nishad Choure.