Young dancer ends life falling prey to financial crisis in Nagpur

Nagpur: Severe financial crises has forced a 25-year-old Pardi based dancer to end her life on Saturday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Kirti Akash Gaikwad, a resident of Shivshakti Nagar.

Kirti reportedly ended her life by hanging at her home using a scarf. Kirti, a dancer by profession was facing acute financial crises as there were no work in the industry owing to the COVID-19 outrage. Following which she also started working at local garment shop to earn livelihood.

On Saturday, Kirti reportedly hanged herself at around 7 pm using a scarf. Based on the complaint, Pardi cops rushed to the spot and brought down the body. Cops, in the meantime have sent body for autopsy and registered a case of accidental death. Further investigations are on.

That Covid-19 crisis has hit several industries is now a fact largely known. While artists crying foul over non-payment of dues, many tried to take extreme step succumbing to sheer pressure of financial stress and lack of work.