You need to be good researcher to be good teacher-Prof MK Sinha

NAGPUR: Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Kumar Sinha, Director, Indian Law Institute, New Delhi was invited by Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur to speak at a national webinar on “How to do Quality Research and Publish in Scopus/Index Journals”” at Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur. The event was organised by Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) under the able guidance of Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar.

Prof. Sinha discussed the topic of lecture in great depth wherein he began the discussion by stating that there were several journals of quality being published in India. However, they have been closed in recent years because teachers have stopped researching and writing. He informed the audience that ‘you cannot be a good teacher, unless you are a good researcher.’ And hence, Prof. Sinha underlined that all the teachers must devote time to sit in the library, which is our temple and do quality research. He told the participants that there are many national and international journals being published and researchers must attempt to publish only in peer reviewed journals which are listed in UGC care list or otherwise. Professor Sinha emphasised that a good article must have abstract, introduction and conclusion besides main body. He talked on why, how and where to publish the articles.

The programme was compared by Prof.Trishla Dubey, who introduced the Chief Guest and recalled that Prof. Sinha has worked in areas like International Law, Refugee Law, Human Rights and Constitutional Law, among others. Prof. Sinha is also associated with many reputed universities and keeps delivering lectures at educational and training institutions across India and abroad. Prof.Trishla rightly stated about Prof. Sinha that “if academics is a life style, sir is pulling that off really well”. The Guests and participants were welcomed and thanked by Dr. V.P. Tiwari on behalf of Hon’ble Vice Chancellor.

The programme was attended by more than 250 participants from all over the country. This was 2nd lecture in the series of programmes being organised by IQAC of the University which was recently constituted to ensure that the University becomes centre of excellence and attains high ranking in NIRF, an agency constituted to rank Indian academic institutions. The IQAC committee consists of Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar – Chairman, Dr VP Tiwari -Coordinator and Professors Madhukar Sharma, Trishla Dubey, NituKumari and Jagdish Khobragade.