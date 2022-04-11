You must follow this politician’s Instagram account If you are looking to motivate yourself for a fitness goal, Sounds weird?

Advertisement

Presently, Instagram has become a spot where we devour most of our time for entertainment, learning new things, getting motivated, and keeping ourselves revamped. The mania for physical fitness is rising rapidly and is one of the key reasons that people are more likely to follow accounts that are related to fitness and often desire to become like them. In this busy world, all of us are occupied with countless activities in our day-to-day lives and cannot afford to give much time for our fitness and health routine.

Have you ever come across people who are highly involved in social & political works but still have a pleasing physique? Sounds crazy, right! Politics and body-building are the two completely different fora. Anish Abbasi, an active youth leader of the BJP, has maintained a top-notch physique. He encourages thousands of individuals to be fit & healthy on Instagram and often gives them suggestions & tricks. You should follow his Instagram account if you also want to get a good physique and learn more about body-building.

Why need to know him?

Born and brought up in New Delhi, Anish is working as a youth leader in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Additionally, he manages a portfolio of textile, security, and hospitality businesses. He is also an active Social Worker. And he is very busy with his schedule. Normally people overreact in this kind of life that they are not getting time to work on fitness but Anish is very passionate about his fitness.

Anish Abbasi talks about his Fitness Influencer Journey:

Most of the youth feel happy in learning new things and this is a great thing, so Anish advises the youth to move ahead in learning and doing new things without limiting themselves. He says that fitness is something that everyone should work on, whether it is your personal interest or professional. Related to this, he posts and motivates content regularly on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Young people are liking to watch his guided content as well as apply it in their real life. Anish reduced 15 kg weight in 20 months through a healthy diet and hard work. He has been featured in various reputed Hindi and English newspapers for his creative work in the digital space. He says, “When I am not at work, I spend my time in the gym. Fitness is the first love of my life and spends most of my free time”

If we are saying so, you can believe us his transformation is amazing. You can check his Instagram account. He posted many things related to his journey, fitness, politics, social work and etc.

Instagram Posts:

Manoj Tiwari (Lok Sabha member) is like an elder brother.

Experienced and prominent politicians who are together, then what is there to be afraid of.

“No one has ever become poor by giving.”

Run like your phone is at 1%

Being fit should be your priority, not an option. <a

Our leader is no less than a model now

Being healthy is the biggest wealth you can have these days. Therefore, you should follow people who motivate you for getting healthier & wiser in your day-to-day life.

“Try being Fit, you won’t regret it afterwards.”

