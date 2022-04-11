Girl Up Adhikaar & I-Clean Nagpur re-beautify NMC Smart Parking Zone, Ramdaspeth

Advertisement

Continuing their efforts towards a cleaner city, about 35 members of Girl Up Adhikaar & I-Clean Nagpur joined hands to clean and beautify the Smart Parking Zone, Opp. Chatori Street, in Ramdaspeth this Sunday.

Girl Up Adhikaar is a chapter under the Girl Up Campaign, an initiative of the United Nations Foundation working towards gender equality. In collaboration with I-Clean Nagpur, they engaged in creating feminist artwork on the streets of Nagpur to remind every passerby of how far they have come, and still have to go in the fight for gender equality.

This same spot was beautified by the I-Clean group about four years ago in 2018, but had become dirty over the passage of time. Many passers-by stopped to take photographs and selfies on this busy road, while many other newcomers participated in the activity, which is what the group looks forward to, at each spot.

This group specialises in cleaning the area and then painting the walls with cleanliness-related messages and attractive Warli designs, which are native to this region. This is their 214th spot in the region. The group has recently completed seven years of their formation.

