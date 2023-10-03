“You got famous, why don’t you famous us,” complains group of miscreants, thrash minor influencer in Nagpur

Nagpur: The alarming rise of “influencer culture” is not only wreaking havoc on businesses through fake reviews and endorsements, but it’s also escalating into serious law and order issues across the country, and Nagpur is no exception.

A few months ago, a minor girl, who had established herself as an influencer, became the victim of harassment and abuse at the hands of a notorious influencer couple based in the city. Now, a new incident has come to light, where a group of miscreants not only assaulted an influencer in the MIDC area, but also shamelessly recorded the incident and disseminated it on various social media platforms.

Nagpur Today has been relentless in shedding light on the growing threat posed by these self-proclaimed influencers. With an insatiable desire for instant fame, young minds are venturing into various avenues, sometimes with disastrous consequences.

The escalating incidents of violence and harassment in Nagpur involving influencers are sounding alarm bells within the community and among law enforcement agencies. The need for stringent measures to regulate and monitor influencer activities is now more pressing than ever.

If this menace is not curbed promptly, the potential for even more catastrophic incidents looms large.

