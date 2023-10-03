Thrilling start: Tourists spot tigress, cub on first day of safari at PTR

Nagpur: It was First Day, First Show thrill. Tourists embarking on their first morning jungle safari from the Sillari entrance of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) experienced an unforgettable thrill as they encountered a tiger, a tigress, and their cub in the Retinala area near Bakhari Lake.

This remarkable sighting marked the reopening of tourism in the core area of PTR after a three-month monsoon hiatus. Visitors expressed their awe at the pristine environment and the incredible opportunity to witness tigers, tigresses with cubs, sambars, nilgais, and more.

Notably, Pench Tiger Reserve had been closed to tourists for nearly three months during the monsoon season, allowing the wildlife to roam freely and flourish in the absence of human activity. This period of respite has contributed to an increase in both the number and diversity of animals within the reserve.

During the evening safari, tourists who had passed through the Retinala area near Bakhari Lake reported spotting a leopard, adding to the excitement and diversity of wildlife encounters. Similarly, tourists who entered through the Khursapar entrance shared sightings of deer, nilgai, and other captivating wildlife.

The reopening of tourism at PTR has not only thrilled nature enthusiasts but also provided relief to guides, gypsy drivers, hoteliers, and local businesses that depend on tourism for their livelihoods. With the promise of more such awe-inspiring encounters, the season ahead looks promising for both visitors and those involved in the tourism industry.

