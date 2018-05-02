Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Yoga for peace, harmony, progress: PM Modi

Ranchi: On the fifth edition of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a grand event at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on Friday and said it is time to take yoga to villages.

“Now, I have to take the journey of modern yoga from the cities to the villages, to the poor and tribal’s house. I have to make yoga an integral part of the life of poor and tribal. Because it is poor who gets the most pain due to illness,” he said while addressing an event here.

PM Modi extended good wishes to people, in India and across the globe on International Day of Yoga. “Today, lakhs of people have gathered in different parts of the world to celebrate Yoga Day. I thanked media to play an important role in promoting Yoga,” he said.

“In today’s changing times, our focus must be on Wellness as well as protection from Illness. That is the power we get with Yoga, that is the feeling of Yoga and the ancient Indian philosophy,” he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and various other ministers were present in the event. Around 30,000 people participated in the event.

The Centre along with state governments has organised various yoga programmes across the country today.

