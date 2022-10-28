Yet another opportunity snatched from Maha; Vidarbha out of race

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray on Thursday slammed chief minister Eknath Shinde for letting go another major deal for the state.

The Centre announced that the Tata Airbus C-295 transport aircraft project would be set up in Gujarat. Shinde in no time started receiving criticism for losing out on another project. Junior Thackeray criticised the state government and claimed that it was ‘failing to protect the state’s interests.’

Why is the Opposition angry?

In September, the state industries minister Uday Samant had said that a Tata-Airbus aircraft manufacturing project would come up near Nagpur in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. The blame-game started when Vedanta-Foxconn deal slipped out of Maharashtra’s hand. The Vedanta-Foxconn had been proposed to be set up in Pune earlier.

Another tale of Vidarbha being left behind

There was yet another uproar when the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday approved a Rs20,000 crore paper manufacturing project in Raigad district.

The project is all set to be put up by Indonesian-based Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper Prvt Ltd. The company is considered to be the largest paper manufacturing group in Asia. However, the MoU for this project was signed earlier by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Several activists claim that the reason why Vidarbha is losing out on mega projects is because the ministers sitting in power are grabbing all the opportunities and feeding them to cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Youth influencer of Vidarbha, Shashank Gattewar says, “Being a youth of Vidarbha, youngsters know there is a dire need of jobs here. The ones who can bear education expenses tend to go to Mumbai and Pune to pursue their studies and eventually take up jobs there and settle down.”

He further added that the leaders claimed that once they would come into power Vidarbha would witness numerous opportunities and great development. “Sadly, no work has been done by the leaders and once again their fake promises have gone down the drain. It seems like the youth of Vida will remain unemployed for quite some time now,” Gattewar said.

