Nagpur bookies lost Rs 61 Crores during Ind vs Pak last bowl thriller

Nagpur: While the entire country hailed Virat ‘King’ Kohli’s best knock (so far) in nail biting last ball thriller during India vs Pakistan match on Sunday 23, bookies in Nagpur got bowled over the unexpected twist anchored by one of the great modern day cricket. According to reliable sources, the bookies from Second Capital of the State lost a sum of 61 Crores during the match.

The betting was at 50-50% at the dawn of the match. India even turned favorite of bookies after half innings. However, earlier blows at the start of Indian innings put Pakistan at the driving seat. Come last over, the required run rate climbed to 16 runs per over. While bookies were relying on Pakistani pace battery and were accepting beats on India’s win wholeheartedly. It turns out bookies suffered a mammoth defeat of Rs 61 crores on Diwali eve in Nagpur.

There was also cheer among the winners. Many people from Itwari, Jaripatka, Mahal, Sakkardhara, Central Avenue had placed bets through various means. Meanwhile, bookies across the city and district seemed to have no fear of police. Bookies were active through various apps, including Telegram, but no one came on the police radar.

There’s already a shortage of IPS officers in the city. On the top of it, most of the police force seemed to be engaged in Diwali bandobast, and so could not keep a watch on bookies.

