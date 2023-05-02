Year’s first Lunar Eclipse on May 5

Nagpur: Stargazers in India have an astronomical delight in store for them. They will be able to see the first lunar eclipse of the year on May 5, the day of Buddha Pournima. This eclipse will be penumbral which means that the brightness of the moon will not be affected by the eclipse itself.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are in a line and the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, as the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon. Lunar eclipse is visible only during the full moon and it can be seen at different times in many areas.

The eclipse can be seen from India generally from 8:44 pm onwards. The eclipse will be extended from 10:30 pm and will be maximally covered at 10:52 pm. The eclipse will end at 1.01 am on May 6. The eclipse will last for 4 hours and 18 minutes in India. This eclipse can be seen even with bare eyes and there will be no side effects. Those looking to enhance their experience of watching a lunar eclipse can use binoculars or a telescope.

If the weather is good and the sky is clear, the entire eclipse will be visible from India. Some of the regions that would be able to witness some parts of the lunar eclipse are — Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

Unlike a solar eclipse, (which cannot be looked at with the naked eye) lunar eclipse is safe to look at directly without using any eye protection. In case you are using a binocular or a telescope, make sure to use appropriate solar filters to protect your eyes.

