Year after elder sister’s suicide, boy ends life in Nagpur

Nagpur: Depressed over suicide by elder sister, a 15-year-old boy, Vinay Amit Masram, committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Pandhrabodi area of Ambazari police station on Monday.

According to the police, Vinay’s sister had also committed suicide by hanging herself last year. Vinay had reportedly been living in a state of depression ever since. His mother had left home 15 days ago, leaving Vinay and his father, Amit, alone at home.

Amit, who works as a painter, left for work on Monday morning, leaving Vinay alone at home. When Amit returned home at around 7 pm, he found his son’s body hanging from the wooden raft. The police were informed by a citizen. A team of cops arrived at the scene soon after. The police have registered a case of accidental death and have begun an investigation into the matter.

