LAD College gets Asia Book of Records certificate for ‘Unique Millet Cooking Contest’

Nagpur: L.A.D College for Women, Nagpur, received certificate from Asia Book of Records for being co-organiser for the biggest Inclusive Millet Cooking Contest in support of Inclusive Society and to promote Millets on the eve of International year of Millets on March 18 2023 at Zero Mile Station, Freedom Park, Nagpur.

SVK Shikshan Sanstha of Gayathri Vatsalya in association with L.A.D & S.R.P College for Women, Nagpur created history with a record making event for the first time in 51 Asian countries, with around 540 enthusiastic participants from all walks of life, including Intellectually Challenged, Physically Challenged, Deaf & Mute, Visually Challenged, Third Gender and others collectively participated in this spectacular Inclusive Millet Cooking Contest.

Dr. Shyamla Nair, Director, Women’s Education Society , Varsha Manohar, Dr.Harsha Jharia, CAO and Dr Nanda Rathi extended all the support while Dr. Pooja Pathak, Officiating Principal, faculty and student volunteers of L.A.D & S.R.P College for Women, Nagpur, worked hard for the grand success of the event.

