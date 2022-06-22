Published On : Wed, Jun 22nd, 2022
National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Yashwant Sinha to hold 1st poll meet today

Advertisement

Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to hold the first meeting of the Campaign Committee (for the Presidential poll) today.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement