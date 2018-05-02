Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 26th, 2021

    Yashodhara Nagar cops arrest two goons armed with sharp-edge weapons

    Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar Police have arrested two dreaded goons with sharp-edged weapons from Yadav Nagar, Swiper Colony and booked them under arms act.

    Besides arresting accused identified as Sheikh Amri alias Bhurya Sheikh Jafar (25), a residetn of Pardi and Pintu Raju Bharti (22), a resident of Pardi, Gangabag, cops have seized two swords and a moped from the possession of the accused.

    According to police, the squad of Pachpaoli cops were on petroling duty when they found two men near Yadav Nagar. On asking their whereabouts the duo identified them Jafar and Bharti, who are the local goons of the area. When the duo failed provide any concrete reason behind assembling at this time of hour the cops then checked their moped and found sharp-edged weapons.

    The action was planned under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector (PI), Ashok Meshram and PI (Crime) Rajkumar Sanap.

    Constables Manish Bhosle, Akshay Sarode, NPCs, Arun Chahande, Vishal Sakhre and others made the arrest.


