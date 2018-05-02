Inmates attack notorious criminal Roshan Sheikh in Nagpur Central Jail

Nagpur: An under trial prisoner and accused in Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was attacked by four murder accused in Central Jail on Sunday morning.

Dhantoli police have booked Jatin alias Jay Yogesh Jangam (18), Jerom alias Bunty George Nicolas (22), Arnold alias Sheltin Christopher (19) and Vishal Naryan Mohrale (19) for attacking Roshan Kayyum Sheikh (31) in the jail.

Sheikh was arrested by Ambazari police last year in an extortion case. He was later booked under MCOCA.

Jangam and Nicholas are accused in ex-corporator Deva Usre’s murder case while Christopher and Mohrale are accused in separate murder cases registered at Jaripatka and Hudkeshwar police stations respectively.

Jail Superintendent Anup Kumare informed that the four accused and Sheikh were lodged in the barrack no 3 and 4. The incident took place at around 10 am when all the prisoners were sitting outside the barracks as per the routine.

After having bath, Sheikh was also sitting outside the barrack. A heated exchange of words took place between the accused and Sheikh. The four came together and thrashed Sheikh black and blue. The jail guards rushed to the spot and pacified the fighting prisoners.

Sheikh, who sustained injuries on legs, hands and back, was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). After primary treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered by Dhantoli police.

The accused and Sheikh are kept in separate barracks of the jail.



