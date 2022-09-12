Yakub Memon grave beautification row: What’s his connection with Nagpur Jail?

Advertisement

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde on Thursday said that strict action in the matter concerning the ‘beautification’ of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon’s grave will be taken.

Memon’s grave is situated in Bada Qabrastan, Mumbai. “An inquiry has been ordered and the investigation too, has started. Strict actions will be taken against the persons responsible,” said Chief Minister Shinde.

As per a person associated with the trust, Memon’s grave was decorated after a threat was received from the underworld which was allegedly from the wanted terrorist Tiger Memon, now hiding in Pakistan.

Memon was hanged at Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015 after he was convicted of playing a crucial role in 1993 serial bombings that killed over 250 people. He was hanged after his curative petition, which is considered to be the last legal remedy available to any convict, was rejected by the Supreme Court. The controversy erupted on Wednesday when his grave was decorated with marble tiles along with LED lights.

Who was Yakub Abdul Rezak Memon?

Memon was a chartered accountant by profession and was one of the brothers of the main accused– Tiger Memon. According to Indian agencies, Tiger was a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim who was the mastermind behind the 1993 blasts.

Yakub was considered to be the most educated amongst the six Memon brothers and had completed his masters in commerce.

