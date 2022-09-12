Published On : Mon, Sep 12th, 2022
National News

Raj Bhavan Heritage Tours to resume from 1 Oct

Mumbai – The heritage tour of Raj Bhavan at Malabar Hill will resume from 1 October. The booking for Raj Bhavan visit has started from today. The visits were closed during monsoon.

The visits will remain open on all days except Mondays and official holidays. There will be a Diwali break of 7 days from 22 to 28 October.

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0105.JPG

The timing of the visits will be 6 am to 8.30 am.

The tour will include visit to the Sunrise Gallery, Devi Mandir, the Underground Bunker, the Gallery of Revolutionaries, Darbar Hall, Jal Vihar and the Maharashtra Formation memorial.

