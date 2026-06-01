Yadav, Bawane emerge winners in Khasdar Krida Mahotsav marathon

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty flagged off the races and declared the KKM open

Nagpur: Rajan Yadav, Janhavi Bawane, Naitik Rathod, and Himanshi Bawane secured top positions in different age categories in Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKM) marathon which marked the opening of the sporting event.

The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav organised under the initiative of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and guided by former MLC Sandeep Joshi, was inaugurated on Sunday at Yashwant Stadium, Dhantoli. The sports fest is based on the “Khelo Nagpur Khelo” theme. Bollywood star Suniel Shetty flagged off the races and declared the KKM open.

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In the open men’s 10 km race, Rajan Yadav of Malwe Krida Mandal clinched first place with a timing of 30:25.64 seconds. Nagaraj Khursane of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal (NMKM) finished second in 30:32.18s, while Saurabh Tiwari of Elite Athletics Club secured third position with a timing of 32:35.40 secs.

In the women’s 5 km category, Janhavi Bawane of Track Star Athletics Club secured first place with a timing of 19:33.64 seconds. Pooja Panchbuddhe of BBF secured silver in 20:21.81s, while Anjali Madavi of Khel Foundation took third place with 20:28.15s.

In Under-16 boys’ 5 km race, Naitik Rathod claimed gold in 16:25.38s, Shravan Dolaskar secured silver in 16:48.19s, while Bhavesh Napit had to be content with bronze finishing in 17:12.28s.

In the Under-16 girls’ 3 km race, Himanshi Bawane of Track Star (11:17.78s), Ruhi Ramteke of NMKM (11:23.28s) and Risha Ramteke of NMKM (11:24.11s) took top three spots respectively.

The winners were felicitated with medals and cash prizes by Mayor Neeta Thakre, former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Convener and former MLC Sandeep Joshi, former MLA Sudhakar Kohale, Corporator Lakhan Yerawar, Corporator Pooja Pathak, and Municipal Sports Officer Dr Piyush Ambulkar. Participants who won the Fun Run events organised for senior citizens and children were also awarded encouragement prizes. All participants received certificates.

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