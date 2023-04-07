Worrying graph: India records 6,050 new Covid cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: India’s daily Covid graph saw a worrying upward curve on Friday as the country added 6,050 cases, which is 13 per cent higher from 5,335 cases on Thursday. Daily cases have crossed the 6,000-mark for the first time since September 16 last year.

Amid the upward trend in infections, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has called a review meeting with the Health Ministers of all states and Union Territories to review the preparedness in the country.

The death count in the country now stands at 5,30,943 with 14 deaths reported on Friday — three reported from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, one each from Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and one death was reconciled by Kerala, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The daily positivity rate, an indicator of the spread of the infection, currently stands at 3.39 per cent and the country has an active caseload of 25,587.

India’s Covid tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,45,104). The active cases now comprise 0.06 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 percent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The government has said that it is prepared to deal with a spike in infections. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told a news channel that ICU beds, oxygen supply, and other critical care arrangements are in place, adding that there’s a weekly review of preparedness.

