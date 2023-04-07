Human skeletons found in Kamptee?

Nagpur: Sensational news broke out in the Kamptee area on Friday after a suspected human skeletons were found near Neelam Lawn.

According to police sources, a rag picker reportedly discovered the skeletons in the area, following which they alerted the cops.

Advertisement

Acting swiftly on the information, the squad from New Kamptee Police Station rushed to the scene and sent the skeletons to the Forensic laboratory.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shravan Dath S said, “We cannot confirm whether it is human or not. It could be a synthetic skeletons. We need to inspect it in the lab before we can make any definitive statements.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement