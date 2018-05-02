World’s shortest woman joins Covid-19 fight

Nagpur: Jyoti Amge, the world’s shortest woman with height of 62.8 cm, joined Nagpur Police in asking the people to stay indoors during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Jyoti Amge was stationed at Telephone Exchange Square in Nagpur atop a police jeep where she made an appeal to the people to stay indoors as far as possible.

She joined the cops in the fight against Covid-19 after she read reports saying people are not obeying the lockdown rules. Amge herself works as an actress, and has cancelled all her international assignments.