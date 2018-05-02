Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    World’s shortest woman joins Covid-19 fight

    Nagpur: Jyoti Amge, the world’s shortest woman with height of 62.8 cm, joined Nagpur Police in asking the people to stay indoors during the Covid-19 lockdown.

    Jyoti Amge was stationed at Telephone Exchange Square in Nagpur atop a police jeep where she made an appeal to the people to stay indoors as far as possible.

    She joined the cops in the fight against Covid-19 after she read reports saying people are not obeying the lockdown rules. Amge herself works as an actress, and has cancelled all her international assignments.

