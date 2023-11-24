World’s largest ShreeYantra at Modipur in Rampur

Modipur, Rampur: Rajarshi Modi Group, a symbol of innovation and prosperity, celebrated the auspicious 108th birth anniversary of the revered Maa Dayawati Modi ji with a transformative spiritual celebration. On this occasion, a seven-day Shrimad Bhagwat Katha was organized by Shankaracharya Swami Shri Sarwanand Saraswati Ji of Dwarkapeeth.

Under the patronage of Rajarshi Modi (Dr. B.K. Modi), during Bhajan Sandhya, the evenings were enlivened with melodious bhajans and classical performances by famous artists, creating a harmonious fusion of rich culture and spiritual enlightenment.

Rajarshi Modi announced a huge investment of Rs 2,000 crore for the development of Modipur Rampur. “This ambitious initiative aims to transform Modipur into a global smart city with world-class multi-screen theatres, luxury resorts, state-of-the-art universities and cutting-edge industries,” he said.

Rajarshi Modi unveiled the world’s largest Shri Yantra at Modipur in a sacred ceremony and puja led by Swami Shri Sarwanand Saraswati Ji. Moreover, Modipur will be adorned with a gigantic Sun Temple.

Rajarshi Modi Group has appointed Shivani Srivastava as CEO of Modipur Suncity. He was given the responsibility of promoting the development of the city. Recognizing the importance of spiritual leadership, Acharya Dharamvirji was appointed the Rajya Purohit of his Modi group.

This visionary expansion not only represents a rich cultural heritage but also propels Modipur Suncity into a future where tradition and innovation merge to create a haven for progress and spirituality.

