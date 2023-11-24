Delta Shipping Wins Contract to Develop Maharashtra’s First Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Nagpur at INR 360 Crore

Nagpur: In a significant development for Maharashtra’s infrastructure, the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML), a subsidiary of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), has awarded the contract for the establishment of the state’s first Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) to Deltabulk Shipping, the Indian arm of the London-based Delta Corp. The contract, valued at INR 360 Crore, was clinched by Deltabulk Shipping, which outbid competitors by offering the highest minimum guaranteed revenue of INR 365.89 Crores.

Strategic Location in Nagpur

The MMLP, slated to be developed over approximately 150.30 acres of land in the Sindi village of Wardha district, Nagpur, is set to become a pivotal hub for logistics and distribution activities. The project will be executed in three phases, with Phase I covering 76.34 acres, Phase II occupying 36.31 acres, and Phase III spanning 37.76 acres.

Advertisement

Comprehensive Facilities for Efficient Logistics

The integrated facility of the MMLP will cater to a spectrum of logistics and distribution needs for both national and international transit, employing multiple modes of transportation. Among its features will be inter-modal facilities for efficient freight handling, cold storage, warehouses, and customs-bonded areas. The overarching goal is to streamline inventory handling and transportation, ultimately reducing costs and eliminating logistical inefficiencies.

Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model

The government, in a forward-looking move, invited bids for the development of the multi-modal logistics park in Nagpur under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The project, structured on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) basis, attracted attention in June 2023. Deltabulk Shipping, now the designated developer, will not only spearhead the construction but also undertake the operation and maintenance of the logistics park for an impressive 45-year term, inclusive of a two-year construction phase.

This development is poised to contribute significantly to the Nagpur region’s economic landscape, fostering improved connectivity and efficiency in the movement of goods across various transportation channels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement