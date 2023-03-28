World Water Day at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: Delhi Public School MIHAN celebrated the World Water Day on the theme ‘Accelerating Change to solve the water and sanitation crisis'. Since, water shortage affects us, we all need to take active steps to save it. To sensitise the students on this issue the students of Grade I Marigold presented a special assembly where they took a ‘Water Pledge’ to save the valuable resource- Water. The importance of water conservation was also beautifully put across through a poem recitation. Interesting facts about water were also shared on the occasion.

Students of Grade II took out a rally to sensitize the people by raising slogans Save Water, Save Life and Water is essential, Save it;.

An Elocution Competition was also held for Grade VI and VII to inspire and motivate our young minds to think and present their views to solve the water and sanitation crisis.

