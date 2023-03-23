World Happiness Index: Why are Indians unhappy? How can one be happy? Dr Sudhir Bhave answers!

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State celebrated ‘World Happiness Day’ on March 20, along with the rest of the world. To mark this occasion, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network released its annual report called the World Happiness Report.

The report measures global happiness based on several standards, including national and international aspects. Despite India’s ranking improving by 10 ranks in the report, India’s performance at 126 is being criticized for its low rank, as many small neighbors of India are ranked higher.

To find out if Indians are truly unhappy, and how one can be happy, Nagpur Today spoke with renowned Nagpur-based Psychiatrist, Dr. Sudhir Bhave. Dr. Bhave ruled out the role of Covid-19 in India’s poor performance in the World Happiness Index and stated that there were other significant factors that contribute to happiness.

It is worth mentioning that Finland has topped the ranking for the sixth year in a row with a score of 7.8, and other Nordic countries like Denmark, Iceland, and Norway have been ranked second, third, and fourth respectively. Other countries in the top 10 include Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and New Zealand.

