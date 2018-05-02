Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jun 22nd, 2019
Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

World Cup: India Survive Afghanistan Scare To Remain Unbeaten, Hat-trick for Shami

Mohammed Shami’s maiden ODI hat-trick helped India (224/8) beat Afghanistan (213) by 11 runs in Southampton.

Shami becomes only the second Indian bowler pick up a hat-trick in a World Cup match.

Jasprit Bumrah struck two crucial blows for India as Afghanistan faltered in sight of one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in Southampton on Saturday.

Virat Kohli’s India struggled to impose themselves on the Afghan bowlers after winning the toss and choosing to bat, failing to get out of second gear and crawling to 224 for eight in their 50 overs.

Afghanistan have been the whipping boys of the tournament so far, losing all five of their matches and often looking out of their depth against the more established teams. But Afghanistan, playing in only their second World Cup, were going along well at 106-2 despite some tight bowling by India.

India were furious when the umpire turned down a huge lbw shout at the start of the 29th over from Bumrah, who rapped Rahmat Shah on the pads — India had no reviews left. However, just three balls later Shah, on 36, top-edged a hook and Yuzvendra Chahal took a fine low catch running in from fine leg, sending the massed ranks of flag-waving Indian supporters wild.

With his final ball of the over Bumrah turned the game sharply back in India’s direction when Hashmatullah Shahidi could only offer up a simple caught and bowled chance and he departed for 21, leaving Afghanistan 106-4.

