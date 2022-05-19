Workshop on “NAAC accreditation system with effective DVV process” held at GHRCE , Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The NAAC sponsored two-day national level workshop on “NAAC Accreditation system with Effective DVV Process” was successfully organized by IQAC Internal Quality Assurance Cell, GHRCE, Nagpur recently.

Dr. Devendra Kawday, Adviser, NAAC Bengaluru inaugurated the workshop. Director Dr. Sachin Untawale, GHRCE, Nagpur, Dean IQAC, Dr. Pramod Walke, Dean R&D, Dr. Santosh Jaju and Dean Academic, Dr. Milind Khanapurkar were present. Total 802 faculty members from all over India registered for the workshop.

Six sessions were conducted in two days by Eminent Professors and NAAC Assessor as resource persons. Dr. Devendra Kawday, Adviser, NAAC Bangaluru, Dr. Deepak Nanaware, Professor & Head, Department of English, D.A.V Velankar, College of Commerce, Solapur, Dr. Sanjay Gaikwad, Associate Professor, BJS’s ASC College Wagholi, Pune, Dr. Sanjay Kharat, Principal, Modern College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Pune, Dr. Bijoy Kumar Panigrahy, Ex- Registrar IIIT Naya Raipur, Dr. Prashant Maheshwary, Dean, Faculty of Science and Technology, RTM Nagpur University were the resource persons.

GHRCE has received a grant from NAAC, Bengaluru for creating awareness among faculties with new Data Validation and Verification (DVV) process. The Valedictory Session was chaired by Dr. Pramod Pabrekar, Senior consultant, RUSA, Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai. Report of the workshop was presented by Dr Santosh Jaju, Dean R&D while Dr. Pramod Walke, Dean IQAC proposed vote of thanks. Prof. Nilesh Nirwan and Prof. Rahul Agrawal coordinated the workshop.

