Workshop on Art of Parenting – A guide towards better parenting held

Nagpur: “Don’t worry that children never listen to you; worry that they are always watching you,” said Robert Fulghum.

Being a parent is no less than bliss; however, there can never be a more daunting task than to find a perfect way to parenting. Children learn more from what we are than

what we teach. Therefore, it becomes imperative for us as adults to unlearn a few things and learn/acquire many new skills to model the personality we would like our child to be.

Advertisement

Art of Parenting, a parenting workshop, was held at Anjuman Engineering Hall by Heritage International School as part of the Parent Enrichment Program. The workshop was facilitated by Ameen e Mudassar ,CEO and founder of Cigma foundation , Bangalore, who with his plethora and expertise in the field gave practical and simple tips on what a parent must do. He spoke about the importance of setting a routine for children and striking the right

balance between disciplining a child and giving into his or her emotional needs.

A more participative, involved style of parenting will build trusting relationship between the

parent, child and the school and will make more secure and mature adults in future. With many questions, doubts and dilemmas being clarified at the workshop, it turned out to be a highly interactive session.

The parents shared an encouraging, positive feedback about the workshop and went away with practical tips and solutions about 21st century parenting.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement