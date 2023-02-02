NMC bans traffic from Central Mall to Panchsheel Square on Canal Road

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has banned vehicular traffic from Central Mall to Panchsheel Square on Canal Road passing through Ramdaspeth area to facilitate construction of a bridge near Buty Hall. The work has gained momentum and hence, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B issued a notification about stopping vehicular traffic movement on the stretch from opposite Central Mall till Panchsheel Square on either way.

As per the notification of NMC, the stretch will not be available for commuters with immediate effect and the ban will remain in place till April 30. The parapet wall of the bridge over Nag River at Ramdaspeth had collapsed during the intense rainfall that lashed the city in the month of October-November. Since the bridge was cordoned off and closed for vehicular traffic, it disrupted the direct link available for people for movement to North Ambazari Road and then, onto Maharajbagh Road ahead.

The closure of the midsection put pressure on Canal Road as it handled maximum vehicular traffic. During the peak morning and evening time, the entire Canal Road is brimming with vehicles. Now, post closure of the entire Canal Road, people will be put to severe inconvenience as already, one part of Central Bazar Road is also off for traffic. Fortunately though, due to good planning, there are alternate connecting roads adjacent to Central Bazaar Road.

The Municipal Commissioner had directed the contractor to barricade both the ends to ensure that no one attempts any shortcuts and moves onto the Canal Road. During night time, reflectors should be put up on the barricades to avoid any mishap. Similarly, for the people residing on the Canal Road and those having offices, some temporary arrangements would be put in place. The tender for the replacement bridge at Ramdaspeth was awarded in the month of November, but nearly two months time got wasted amidst wrangling among agencies over shifting of utilities.

Finally, the contractor got the clear lead and work has gained momentum. NMC has set a deadline of a year to complete the work on a new bridge over the Nag River. Hence, to facilitate uninterrupted work, the Canal Road has been closed for vehicular traffic to avoid any hindrance in movement of heavy machinery and keeping in mind the safety of commuters.

