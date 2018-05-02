Working at NMC’s zonal offices crippled employees go on mass leave

Nagpur: Working in Zonal offices of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) was paralyzed as civic employees went on mass leave to protest delay in implementation of 7th Pay Commission. All the offices wore a deserted look as employees went on a one day mass leave on Wednesday and termed the agitation as home quarantine.

The NMC employees have long been complaining about dual standards applied by the State Government while implementing the 7th Pay Commission. While those working with State Government establishments are entitled for revised pay structure, those in local self-government bodies like NMC are kept out of it and told to make arrangements from their own pockets. As to NMC, the administration and elected office-bearers have okayed the proposal to grant 7th pay structure to its employees, but the Urban Development Department (UDD) withheld the proposal saying it would put burden on other civic bodies where income generation is quite low.

The NMC employees find themselves at the receiving end since the State Government is not ready to bear the burden of salaries of local self government bodies. Nearly 2,638 staffers of Nagpur Municipal Corporation applied for one day leave in a bid to build pressure on the State Government for approving the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

However, civic administration refused to sanction enmass leave and warned of disciplinary action against employees in case they remain absent without permission. As per information, the agitation had little impact at the head office of the NMC that continued to function normally. But working at zonal offices spread over the city was affected to a great extent.