Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Oct 29th, 2020

    Woman’s body found floating in Gandhisagar Lake

    Nagpur: Body of a young woman was found floating in Gandhisagar Lake on Wednesday midnight.

    The deceased has been identified as Bhagyashri alias Pallavi Sunil Deshmukh (29), resident of Ganeshpeth, near Premabai’s house. It was not immediately ascertained whether Bhagyashri committed suicide or was a victim of foul play.

    On being informed, a team of Ganeshpeth police reached the spot and fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem.

    Based on a complaint lodged by Sunil Rupchand Deshmukh (52), PSI Kulhare has registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter from all angles.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Woman’s body found floating in Gandhisagar Lake
    Woman’s body found floating in Gandhisagar Lake
    Working at NMC’s zonal offices crippled employees go on mass leave
    Working at NMC’s zonal offices crippled employees go on mass leave
    Notorious vehicle lifter nabbed, SUV, Tata Ace, 6 two-wheelers recovered
    Notorious vehicle lifter nabbed, SUV, Tata Ace, 6 two-wheelers recovered
    Families of four more Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get Rs 50 lakh aid
    Families of four more Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get Rs 50 lakh aid
    Man’s body found lying near Kapsi petrol pump
    Man’s body found lying near Kapsi petrol pump
    Watch: 3 goons set car ablaze, damage 8 vehicles in Narendra Nagar in midnight rage
    CCTV: नागपुरात मध्यरात्री कार पेटवली, ८ वाहनांची केली तोडफोड
    CCTV: नागपुरात मध्यरात्री कार पेटवली, ८ वाहनांची केली तोडफोड
    Matoshree Motors Showroom owner booked for fraud in Kamptee
    Matoshree Motors Showroom owner booked for fraud in Kamptee
    In a first, cops register offence for animal sacrifice in Kamptee
    In a first, cops register offence for animal sacrifice in Kamptee
    Covid recovery rate touches 91.73% in Nagpur district
    Covid recovery rate touches 91.73% in Nagpur district
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145