Woman’s body found floating in Gandhisagar Lake

Nagpur: Body of a young woman was found floating in Gandhisagar Lake on Wednesday midnight.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyashri alias Pallavi Sunil Deshmukh (29), resident of Ganeshpeth, near Premabai’s house. It was not immediately ascertained whether Bhagyashri committed suicide or was a victim of foul play.

On being informed, a team of Ganeshpeth police reached the spot and fished out the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sunil Rupchand Deshmukh (52), PSI Kulhare has registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter from all angles.