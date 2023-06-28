Worker of Nationalised Political Party engages in GST scam using friend’s documents in Nagpur, booked

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar Police have filed charges of fraud against a worker of a nationalized political party. The accused, identified as Rahul Kamalkumar Jain, along with his wife Shruti, both residents of Parwarpura, Itwari, allegedly deceived their close friend by using his documents to create a fake firm and orchestrating a GST scam worth over one crore rupees.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ashutosh Narendra Kuthe, a resident of Narsala, Hudkeshwar police have booked the accused duo under Sections 420, 465, 467, 471, 120-B, 504, 506, and 34 of the IPC.

According to police sources, the accused couple and the complainant used to live in the same vicinity. The Jain couple had provided assistance to Kuthe during the Covid times. As a result, in November 2022, the couple approached Kuthe under the pretext of checking his credit score. They informed Kuthe that they wanted to finance a car but Rahul’s credit score was not satisfactory, and he already had an ongoing loan in his name. Thus, they requested Kuthe’s documents, including bank details, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and cheques. Trusting their previous help, Kuthe handed over the requested documents without hesitation.

However, the couple misused these documents to create a bogus firm with Kuthe as the director, and they fraudulently evaded GST payments amounting to over one crore rupees. When Kuthe confronted the Jain couple, they allegedly attempted to bribe him into silence by offering a percentage of the ill-gotten gains. However, when Kuthe threatened to approach the police, the couple reportedly issued threats of dire consequences.

