NMC extends date of registration for Swapnaniketan till July 11

Nagpur: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has extended the deadline till July 11 for registration to purchase flats at ‘Swapnaniketan’, Mouza Wanjra, Kamptee Road.

The housing scheme is being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. About 480 flats are being constructed and those interested should submit an online application on official website of NMC, www.nmcnagpur.gov.in. Earlier applications were invited till June 25 and now the deadline is extended by 15 days.

To mark the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the project is being constructed near Pili Nadi. The flats would have 28.21 sq mtr/303.65 sq ft carpet area. These are 1BHK flats and its total cost is Rs 11,51,845. But the Government has given a subsidy of Rs 2,50,000 under PM Awas Yojana and thus final price of the flat is going to be Rs 9,01,845. An application fee of Rs 2000 (non-refundable) has to be deposited online.

Allotment of flats will be done by lottery. The terms and conditions of allotment and the necessary information for filling the application form are available on the website NMC. At the time of application, it is necessary to carry Aadhaar card of family members, ration card of family members, PAN card, voter card, bank passbook, certificate if disabled, current mobile number and other documents.

Out of 480 flats in the project, 50 percent ie 240 flats are unreserved and 13 percent are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 7 percent for Scheduled Tribes, 30 percent for Other Backward Classes and 5 percent – parallel reservation for the differently abled category. The project has garden, community hall, lobby, lift and solar panel facility for generating electricity for water supply pump, hot water facility through solar energy, rain water irrigation project facility, drainage project facility etc.

