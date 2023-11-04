Work in coordination for complete vaccination of children in Nagpur: NMC

Nagpur: Municipal Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal on Friday directed in the Task Force Committee meeting that the entire system should work in coordination to ensure timely and proper management of all types of vaccination of children born in government and private hospitals including Municipal Corporation in Nagpur city area.

The Task Force Committee meeting was attended by Medical Health Officer Dr. Narendra Bahirwar, Additional Medical Health Officer Dr. Vijay Joshi, RCH Officer Dr. Vasundhara Bhoyer, World Health Organization Surveillance Medical Officer Mohammad Sajid, Zonal Medical Health Officer Dr. Vijayakumar Tiwari, Dr. Atiq Khan, Dr. Dipankar Bhivagde, Dr. Sulabha Shende, Dr. Sheetal Vandile, Dr. Jayashree, Channe, Dr. Gajanan Pavane, Dr. Vinod Waghmare, Dr. Dr. Varsha Devsthale, Dr. Chetan Janware of Government Medical College and Hospital, Anupam Marar, Child Development Project Officer Bharti Mankar, Damodhar Mankar, N V Mohurle, Archana Gharde, Kiran Pawar, Surendra Sardare, Dr. Ashwini Nikam, Deepali Nagre, Immunization Field Controller, and other representatives.

In the meeting, the Municipal Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal directed to increase the pace of vaccination zone wise, taking care that no child should be deprived of vaccination under the regular vaccination programme. Health workers should go door to door to spread awareness about vaccination. She also directed to take regular review of the number of children born and vaccination done in various private hospitals in the city. Goyal also said that a regular Task Force Committee should be held on the first Friday of every month in order to take action regarding the status of vaccination, its problems and solutions.

The Mdical Officer of the World Health Organization Dr. Mohammad Sajid presented the information about the routine immunization system zone wise. RCH Officer Dr. Vasundhara Bhoyer presented the information about the instructions given in the previous meeting and the action taken thereon.

