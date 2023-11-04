Sitabuldi in Nagpur becomes a nightmare for commuters, Diwali shoppers

Nagpur: Since the catastrophic collapse of the Nag River bridge that connects Jhansi Rani Square and Panchsheel Square during the September 23 flood, the roads in the Sitabuldi and Dhantoli areas of Nagpur have witnessed severe traffic congestion and chaos. With the onset of the Diwali shopping season, the situation has exacerbated, and haphazard parking by auto-rickshaws on the roads has added to the woes of commuters.

The bridge over Nag River, a vital transportation link in Nagpur, collapsed during the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred on September 23, 2023. This event led to the closure of the bridge, necessitating diversions and alternative routes for commuters travelling between Jhansi Rani Square and Panchsheel Square. The sudden closure of this important bridge has had significant repercussions for traffic management and congestion in the surrounding areas.

Since the bridge’s closure, the roads in Sitabuldi and Dhantoli have become major bottlenecks for commuters. The limited alternative routes have been unable to handle the increased traffic, resulting in frequent traffic jams during peak hours.

With the festive season of Diwali underway, shoppers flock to the markets in Sitabuldi and Dhantoli, leading to a substantial increase in vehicular traffic. This Diwali rush has further strained the already congested roads.

Auto-rickshaws, a popular mode of transportation in the area, often park haphazardly on the roads, occupying significant space. This reckless parking contributes to the congestion and chaos, making it challenging for other vehicles to pass through.

The deteriorating traffic situation in Sitabuldi and Dhantoli has several adverse effects:

•Increased commuting time for residents and visitors.

• Elevated air pollution levels due to prolonged traffic congestion.

• Hindrance to emergency services and vehicles.

• Frustration and stress for commuters and shoppers.

Nagpur Police should deploy traffic police personnel to manage and regulate the flow of vehicles, especially during peak hours and the festive season. Cops should explore the possibility of opening temporary alternative routes and ensure proper signage to guide commuters effectively.

The traffic situation in Sitabuldi and Dhantoli has reached a critical point following the collapse of the Nag River bridge. With the Diwali season in full swing, addressing this issue is imperative to provide relief to commuters and shoppers. The immediate reconstruction of the bridge and proactive traffic management measures are essential to mitigate the traffic chaos in the area and ensure the safety and convenience of residents and visitors.

