Women’s safety at stake as Nagpur hosts 178 black spots: Report

Nagpur: A recent security audit conducted by the Nagpur police has shed light on the safety concerns in the city, particularly in 178 areas that are deemed unsafe, especially for women, due to their remote or desolate nature. The audit, conducted in May, revealed that 30 of these vulnerable areas are privately owned, while 148 are public places, according to a report published in a local English daily.

According to the report, the list of unsafe places identified in the audit includes several locations, with particular attention to three spots in Hingna, namely Mohgaon Zilpi Lake, Bitborgaon Lake, and Bhivkund Dam. Notably, the forested stretch between a college and Hingna bus stand, where a horrifying sexual assault on an engineering student occurred, was not included in the list.

During the survey and audit, it was found that most of these unsafe areas lack essential security measures such as CCTV surveillance, proper illumination, and security personnel. Statistics obtained by the daily from the audit revealed that 109 out of the 178 identified places suffer from inadequate lighting, creating darkness and a potential environment for criminal activities. Furthermore, around 132 of these areas lack CCTV cameras, and 166 are left unguarded, the report added.

The report further said that police stations on the outskirts of Nagpur, including Hudkeshwar and Beltarodi, have the highest number of identified unsafe places. Hudkeshwar alone has 14 such areas, while Beltarodi has 12. Kalamna and Yashodhara Nagar police stations also have approximately 10 such vulnerable spots. Surprisingly, even popular areas like the road between Nagpur Railway Station and Manas Chowk, within the Sitabuldi Police Station area, have been designated as unsafe due to the absence of CCTV surveillance, lighting, and security personnel.

Several well-known spots in Nagpur, including Ambazari Lake and its ramp, the rear portion of Futala Lake, the backside of Telangkhedi and Ambazari gardens, and lanes in Civil Lines, often frequented by couples, are among the identified unsafe areas. These locations are considered to have a higher risk of criminal activity according to the police audit. Even the Gorewada Lake area and Seminary Hills, while having some security measures in place, were included in the list due to concerns about safety after sunset.

The findings of the security audit conducted by Nagpur police highlight the urgent need for enhanced security measures in numerous areas across the city. Adequate lighting, CCTV surveillance, and security personnel presence are essential to ensure the safety of residents, especially women. The identification of these unsafe areas serves as a crucial step toward addressing security concerns and improving the overall safety and well-being of Nagpur’s residents and visitors. It is imperative that authorities take swift action to rectify these security lapses and make Nagpur a safer place for all.

