American Oncology Institute (AOI) Launched One of the Largest BMT Programs in India

Nagpur:American Oncology Institute (AOI) one of the largest cancer chain hospitals in South Asia launched of one of the largest Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) programs in India, further solidifying its commitment to providing world-class healthcare services.The program has expanded to cities like Nagpur, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Imphal, aiming to meet the growing demand for specialized BMT services.

Blood cancers constitute 8.2% of all cancers, and in India, its incidence is 5.5 cases per 1 lakh population per year. About 80,000 new blood cancer cases are detected per year, and one new blood cancer is reported every 7 seconds in India. The need for Bone Marrow Transplant programs in India has never been more critical. BMT is a life-saving procedure for various life-threatening conditions, including cancers like Leukemia, lymphoma , multiple myeloma and benign condition like Thalassemia and Aplastic Anemia. The shortage of advanced BMT facilities in the country has been a pressing issue, and AOI’s expansion addresses this gap by offering state-of-the-art Cost effective BMT services to a larger population.

Dr Amit Dhawan, RCOO, AOI, added, “Our mission has always been to provide quality healthcare services to all sections of society. With the expansion of our BMT program, we are taking another step towards achieving that goal, ensuring that patients in states across India have access to advanced medical treatments.”

Dr Hrushikesh Phate, Facility Director, AOI Nagpur, expressed his enthusiasm for the program’s expansion and stated, “We are delighted to announce the launch of one of the largest BMT programs in India. There is an urgent need for raising awareness about blood cancer, supporting those affected by the disease, and working towards finding a cure in India. This expansion reflects our commitment to bringing world-class healthcare closer to the people who need it the most. BMT is a critical treatment option for many patients, and we aim to make it accessible to as many as possible.”

Dr Prabhakar P, RCOO, AOI, Hyderabad, expressing his views stated, “By embracing cutting-edge treatments and fostering a nurturing environment, we aspire to provide hope and healing to every patient and family that walks through our doors. The launch of this expansive BMT program is a testament to AOI’s commitment to delivering excellent healthcare services. Our team is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, and this program will play a crucial role in saving lives and improving the quality of life for countless patients.”

Dr Anil Aribandi, Haemato Oncologist and BMT Specialist, AOI Hyderabad, emphasized the importance of BMT programs in India, saying, “Bone Marrow Transplantation is a game-changer in the treatment of blood-related disorders and certain cancers. It offers hope to patients who may not have had any other viable treatment options.

With this expansion, AOI is making a significant contribution to healthcare in India.”

In a remarkable case study, AOI at Nangia Specialty Hospital in Nagpur achieved yet another milestone by saving a 41-year-old male suffering from Relapsed Multiple Myeloma from Haryana. The BMT team performed Bloodless Autologous bone marrow transplant, using the patient’s own cells for transplant, thereby reducing the chances of infection and rejection. The groundbreaking aspect of this case was that no blood or platelets transfusion was required during the transplant. The accessibility and affordability of medical services at AOI played a crucial role in providing a cost-effective Bone Marrow Transplant.

Dr Shailesh Bamborde, BMT Specialist, AOI Nagpur, reflecting on this achievement, said, “This innovative bloodless transplant treatment approach to multiple myeloma may open the door to the complete cure of Myeloma. Multiple Myeloma is a severe type of cancer with debilitating symptoms. We are proud to have made a significant impact on the life of this patient and are committed to continuing our efforts to provide advanced BMT treatments to more patients in need.”

With the expansion of its BMT program, American Oncology Institute (AOI) is poised to make a substantial difference in the lives of patients across multiple states in India. AOI’s commitment to excellence in healthcare continues to drive its efforts to provide world-class medical services to those in need.

