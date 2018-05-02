Women’s doubles pair of Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi to compete at India Open 2021 in New Delhi

Nagpur: After a gap of more than a year, Ritika Thaker (Nagpur) and Simran Singhi (Thane) will be seen in action when the Maharashtra women’s doubles pair competes in the India Open 2021 at New Delhi next month.

Ace city shuttler Ritika along with her Thane partner Simran have got a direct entry in the prestigious tournament slated to be played at New Delhi from May 11. The annual tourney, which could not be held in 2020 because of the pandemic, is a HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 level tournament.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there would be no qualifying rounds this time around. Notably only these two girls from Maharashtra in the women’s section have got a chance to play this tournament because of their BWF rankings in the main draw. Ritika and Simran are ranked 103 in the world. Ritika is in the reserve list of the women’s singles.

It may be mentioned here that all the top players of the world like Kento Momota, Victor Alexsen, Carolina Marin, Akane Yamaguchi, apart from PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be participating in this week-long tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, twenty-year-old Ritika said she is thrilled to have got the entry in this prominent tournament and will get to learn a lot from the world-class players.

Ritika and Simran recently attended a two-month long special training camp at the Hyderabad-based Suchitra Badminton Academy where they played with many top shuttlers of the country under the watchful eyes of senior Indian and foreign coaches.

Ritika also said they will give their best at Delhi and try to earn as many ranking points as possible from the India Open.

Ritika is a student of Robin Simon and Ajay Dayal, while Simran plays at Thane Academy under Shrikant Vad.



