Women’s day celebration Manaswini Celebrated Women’s Day by Honouring Women’s Achievements

Manaswini, a vibrant NGO based in Nagpur dedicated to women’s empowerment, celebrated International Women’s Day with a special event themed “Empowered Women, Empowering the Future,” reflecting its commitment to fostering a society where women thrive in every sphere. The event included the felicitation of outstanding women achievers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields, along with entertainment, fun games, and singing.

Ms. Suman Dass was felicitated for her excellent work in the field of social work, and Ms. Neha Munje, a well-known artist, was honored for her outstanding contributions in painting and art. Both speakers motivated the attendees to forge their individual identities and be productive.

Speaking about the event, Neelam Bowade said, “Women’s Day is not just a celebration but a reminder of the incredible strength, resilience, and potential of women. Through this event, Manaswini aims to inspire and empower more women to break barriers and create a lasting impact.”

Manaswini invites all individuals who support the cause of women’s empowerment to join this special occasion and be part of the movement towards a more inclusive and equitable society. This event was sponsored by Rokde Jewellers, which distributed gift hampers followed by a high tea session. Yogita Deshmukh, Indrani Raichoudhari, Deepa Dhawan, Rajni Shahlot, Shilpa Rahate, and Priti Dharpure were present at the Women’s Day celebration.