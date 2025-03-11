Arcane Illusions 2025 Fashion Show Sparkles with Super model Karan Oberoi’s Presence at SNDT Women’s University

Advertisement



Mumbai: Top Indian model Karan Oberoi added a touch of elegance and excitement to the Arcane Illusions Annual Festival 2025, held on March 7th at the SNDT Women’s University campus, Usha Mittal Institute of Technology, Juhu, Mumbai. Invited as a judge for the prestigious fashion show, Oberoi joined a panel of esteemed fashion industry experts to evaluate the spectacular fashion displays in front of an enthusiastic crowd of over 4,000 students.

The event, which saw participation from over 14 colleges, was a celebration of style and creativity, showcasing the talents of young fashion designers and models. Karan Oberoi, known for his iconic status in the modelling world, brought his expertise and charm to the judging panel. As one of India’s most popular supermodels and youth icons, his presence elevated the event, inspiring the audience with his unmatched style, fitness, and professionalism.

Model Karan Oberoi’s career journey has been nothing short of impressive. Since beginning his modelling career in 2011, he has walked the runway for more than 400 fashion shows worldwide, collaborating with renowned celebrity designers like Rohit Bal and representing prestigious brands such as Aldo on the ramp with his charisma. His striking appearances have graced the covers of magazines like Men’s Health, and his commercial work includes working with global brands like Isuzu, Royal Enfield, and Fashion Big Bazaar. Known for his impeccable style and fitness regimen, Oberoi has built a dedicated fan base and is frequently regarded as one of India’s leading supermodels. During the event, Oberoi, along with the other judges, helped announce the top three winners of the fashion show. The students were in awe of the model’s gracious presence, with many taking the opportunity to capture selfies with him. Oberoi’s approachable personality and down-to-earth nature made him an instant hit among the student crowd, many of whom view him as a role model and aspire to follow in his footsteps in the world of fashion.

In addition to his professional achievements, Oberoi is also a social media sensation, one of the most-followed male model from India on Instagram and YouTube. His posts, which showcase his fitness routines, personal style, fashion portraits and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his modeling career, have earned him millions of followers and further solidified his status as a youth icon.

Leading model Karan Oberoi’s involvement in Arcane Illusions 2025 left a lasting impression on all who attended, and his contribution to the event has undoubtedly set a high bar for future editions of the annual festival. As an inspiring fitness icon and a top model, Oberoi continues to shine as a beacon of success and style in the Indian fashion industry.