Women should embrace agriculture to protect families: Kanchan Gadkari

Nagpur: “Only two things can create new life: ‘mother’ and ‘soil’,” stated social worker and experimental farmer Kanchan Gadkari. She urged all women, who are crucial members of the family, to embrace agriculture while managing their households. She emphasized that by growing poison-free vegetables in their backyard gardens, women can safeguard their families’ health.

Gadkari made these remarks at the “Experimental Farming Award 2025” ceremony, presented to her by eminent agricultural scientist Dr. C.D. Mayi on Tuesday. The award, jointly organized by the Vasantrao Naik Pratishthan and Vanrai Foundation, included a cash prize of Rs 30,000, a shawl, a shriphal, and a memento.

The event, held at the Enrico Heights Convention Hall, was presided over by Dr. Girish Gandhi, President of Vanrai Foundation. Dignitaries on the dais included Dr. Sharadrao Gadakh, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth; Adv. Nilay Naik, former MLA and President of Vasantrao Naik Pratishthan; Pragati Patil, Secretary; and environmental expert Dr. Ajay Patil.

Guidance from Nitinji

Kanchan Gadkari shared that she has had the opportunity to conduct various experiments in farming at Dhapewada under the guidance of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. She attributed her success to the farming legacy inherited from her mother, the family support received from her mother-in-law, the cooperation of colleagues, and the proper management of water, soil, and time.

She announced that she accepted the award to inspire other farmers to undertake various experiments and increase their income. She also declared that the award money would be donated to the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple Devasthan in Dhapewada.



Farmers should take inspiration: Dr. C.D. Mayi

Dr. C.D. Mayi remarked that Kanchan Gadkari’s selection for an award given in the name of Vasantrao Naik, who introduced new technologies like hybrids to the country’s agricultural sector, is highly appropriate. He added that the award would be truly meaningful if farmers draw inspiration from Kanchan Gadkari’s experiments in Dhapewada.

Work will guide farmers: Dr. Gadakh

Dr. Sharadrao Gadakh praised Kanchan Gadkari’s work in agriculture under Nitin Gadkari’s guidance. He expressed confidence that Kanchan Gadkari’s efforts would serve as a guiding light for society and farmers.

In his presidential address, Dr. Girish Gandhi lauded Kanchan Gadkari as an inspiring example for women and farmers, expressing the pride of Nagpur and Vidarbha in her achievements. In his introductory speech, Adv. Nilay Naik commended the agricultural work of Nitin Gadkari and Kanchan Gadkari, stating that the couple has done a great job in fulfilling Vasantrao Naik’s dreams. Dr. Ajay Patil introduced Kanchan Gadkari, stating that her acceptance of the award has enhanced its prestige.

The program was skillfully anchored by Pragati Patil, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Bal Kulkarni. Notable attendees included Kanchan Gadkari’s mother, daughter Ketki, and daughters-in-law Rutuja and Madhura, along with Aniruddh Patil, Hemant Gandhi, Prakash Itankar, Atmaram Naik, Dr. Sujata Naik, Sunil Rathod, Shubhankar Patil, Isrel Seth, Dipali Jadhav, Adv. Vanita Pawar, Jaiprakash Gupta, Anuradha Rathod, Aruna Jadhav, Madhuri Mundhada, Rupali Jaiswal, Chetana Kamble, Rajashree Rathod, Nalini Pawar, Jaishree Rathod, and many other dignitaries.