SMHRC Surgeons Save Life in High-Risk Neck Trauma Case

Nagpur — In a remarkable demonstration of medical skill and coordinated response, the Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre (SMHRC), Wanadongri, Nagpur, successfully saved the life of a 43-year-old man who sustained a critical neck injury in a road traffic accident.

The patient was initially brought to another hospital but was referred to SMHRC due to rapidly worsening vital signs. Upon arrival at the Emergency Department in the early morning hours, he was found to have a deep neck laceration, massive bleeding, and signs of hypovolemic shock. His pulse was 122/min, blood pressure dangerously low at 56/34 mmHg, and he was drowsy despite compression attempts to stop the bleeding.

Recognizing the urgency, the on-call surgical team immediately initiated resuscitation and shifted the patient to the operation theatre around 3:30 AM. During surgery, doctors discovered a transected external jugular vein, injury to the sternocleidomastoid muscle, and damage to a vertebral tributary of the left brachiocephalic vein. The team swiftly controlled the hemorrhage, repaired the damaged structures, and stabilized the patient with intraoperative blood transfusions.

The high-risk case was managed by a dedicated multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Pravin Nikhade, with assistant professors Dr. Suraj Kagwad and Dr. Danish Anees, and junior residents Dr. Gaurav, Dr. Simran, and Dr. Sandeep, under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Sonarkar, Head of the Department of Surgery.

Anesthesia was managed by Dr. Rita Gupta, under the guidance of Dr. Anjali Borkar, HOD – Anesthesiology. Postoperative ICU care was provided by Dr. Hemant Deshpande, Dr. Rakesh Bhaisare, Dr. Rahul Daga, Dr. Amit Suthar, Dr. Anitabh Sukhdeve, Dr. Masum Biranjan, and Dr. Samruddhi Tayade. The nursing team, led by Sr. Geeta Kubde, along with Sr. Shruti, Sr. Pritika, Sr. Jyoti, and Sr. Pooja, provided round-the-clock care, under the leadership of Dr. Seema Singh, Nursing Director.

Dr. Vasant Gawande, Chief Medical Superintendent, confirmed that the patient recovered without complications and was discharged in a stable condition on the seventh postoperative day. He continues to show positive recovery in follow-ups.

Dr. Anup Marar, Director, DMIHER (DU) Off Campus, lauded the team, stating, “This case reflects SMHRC’s swift emergency response, surgical excellence, and its deep commitment to providing quality and accessible healthcare.”

The patient’s family has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire SMHRC team for their timely, life-saving efforts.