Women dies after family planning operation in Nagpur,kin alleged medical negligence

Nagpur: The family of a 37-year-old woman, who died after going through a family planning operation at Mukerji Nursing Home in Indora here on February 25, has leveled up allegations of medical negligence against the hospital administration.

The deceased, Muskan Raja Gulwani (37), a resident of Jabalpur was in town visiting her parents.

According to police sources, Muskan came to Nagpur on February 20, this year. Muskan, a mother of three children including two girls, had wished to go through a tubectomy. Following which she herself visited Mukerji Nursing Home regarding the procedure on February 23. Dr Ritu Singh who attended her had told her that the operation will be done within 4-5 hours. Thus, Muskan went to hospital and went through a family planning operation on February 24. Though she was scheduled to discharge in the evening, the Mukerji Nursing Home started to delay the discharge process. Later, the hospital staff had asked the family to let them monitor Muskan for one more day.

However, in the wee hours of February 25, the family had received a call from Mukerji Nursing Home that Muskan’s BP has been dropped and they should immediately rush her to any hospital with an ICU, as Mukerji Nursing Home has no facility of an ICU. Acting swiftly on which, the family rushed her to Sadar based VIMS Hospital under critical condition. Her health constantly deteriorated. The doctors at VIMS Hospital then declared her dead at around 10 am on February 25.

Following which the family approached Sadar Police Station with a complaint. When it was established that her health started deteriorating after the operation Mukerji Nursing Home, Sadar cops transferred the case to Pachpaoli Police Station who are probing further.

By Ravikant Kamble