India’s senior politicians get Covid vaccine jab

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at JJ hospital in Mumbai.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh also took the first dose of the vaccine in Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first politician to take the COVID-19 vaccine, as India opened up the inoculation drive for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities.

Modi received the indigenously developed Covaxin jab by Bharat Biotech on Monday morning.