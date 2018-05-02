Woman’s decomposed body found stuffed in sack in Sonegoan

Nagpur: A decomposed body of a woman stuffed in a sack was found dumped at Jaitala Bazar Chowk under Sonegaon Police Station on Monday morning. Some locals who spotted the body, alerted the cops.

The sack, containing the naked body of the woman, who police believes prima facie looks like was raped and killed elsewhere, had one hand missing, a police source informed. However, the exact reason behind the death could only ascertain after the postmodern report.

In the meantime, the cops have sent body for autopsy and started the scanning the CCTV camera footage and going through missing person’s complaints to ascertain the identification of the deceased for leads.