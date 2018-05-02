Woman’s accidental death turns out murder in Kapil Nagar

Nagpur: An accidental death of a woman labourer has turned out to be a murder. Based on CCTV footage, Kapil Nagar cops have arrested a man who actually killed the woman and then enacted a drama of her accidental death.

Kapil Nagar police had on March 31 registered the accidental death of Sarika Shankar Patel (33), resident of Sudam Nagri, Ambazari T-Point in the city. Sarika had suffered head injuries following fall from the first floor of an under-construction building situated at Plot No. 123, Deepak Nagar in Kapil Nagar police jurisdiction. She was taken to GMCH where doctors declared her brought dead.

During the probe, cops called the accused Mohd Javid Mohd Yusuf Sheikh (38), native of Betul (MP) but currently staying at Plot No. 18, Kamgar Nagar to police station for interrogation. Cops also scanned CCTV footage of the spot and found that an argument had erupted between Sarika and the accused Mohd Javid over an issue. While Sarika was coming down from the first floor of the under-construction building, the accused had thrown a brick which had hit Sarika on her head and killed her.

Based on probe and CCTV footage, Kapil Nagar PSI Gole booked the accused Mohd Javid Mohd Yusuf Sheikh under Section 302 of the IPC and placed him under arrest.





