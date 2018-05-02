Two goons murder man over old enmity in Jaripatka

Nagpur: Two criminals threw chilli powder in the eyes of a man and stabbed him to death over old enmity in Jaripatka police area on Friday evening. The accused suspected the deceased as an informer of police.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh alias Jitu Gargani (34), resident of Jaripatka. The accused are Rajesh alias Raja Methwani (34) and his nephew Rahul.

On Friday, around 5.30 pm, the accused duo went to the house of Umesh and called him out. They took him to Vasan Shah Square, behind Deepak Medical Stores and picked a quarrel with him. During the wordy duel, the accused threw chilli powder in the eyes of Umesh and stabbed him on his chest, shoulder and abdomen and killed him on the spot. It’s learnt, Raja was arrested by police while ferrying liquor. Sources said Raja suspected Umesh Gargani may have given information to cops regarding the liquor consignment. Raja was in jail till walking out on March 30. Though they were good friends and spent considerable time together, Raja laid a trap before calling Gardani outside the house and stabbed him to death.

Jaripatka API Samadhan Bajbalkar, based on a complaint lodged by Meera Mohandas Gargani (50), mother of the deceased, registered an offence under Sections 302, 34 of the IPC. One of the accused Rahul has reportedly been arrested.





