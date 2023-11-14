Woman with throat slit found on Samruddhi Highway near Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation gripped the Hingna area on Tuesday as the lifeless body of an unidentified woman was discovered near Samruddhi Highway.

According to police sources, the woman had her throat slit. Initially, the police suspect that the woman was killed elsewhere, and her body was then disposed of on Samruddhi Highway.

Advertisement

A squad from Hingna Police Station and DCP Zone 1, Anurag Jain, visited the scene. The body has been transferred to Government Medical College & Hospital for autopsy. The precise cause of death can only be determined after the postmortem examination.

Further investigations are currently underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement